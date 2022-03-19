Rakhi Sawant’s tears did not stop watching The Kashmir Files, said – Kashmiri Pandits should be respected – Rakhi Sawant Get Emotion After Watching Film The Kashmir Files See Video tmov

Of late, but the pain of Kashmiri Pandits has been exposed to the world through The Kashmir Files. The praise of Vivek Agnihotri for bringing the story of Kashmiri Pandits to the screen is less. Whoever saw The Kashmir Files has tears in his eyes. Even Rakhi Sawant, who always laughs after watching the film, could not hold back her tears.

Rakhi Sawant has tears in her eyes

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is always in the habit of smiling and laughing. But the story of Yeh Kya The Kashmir became emotional even to Rakhi Sawant. The film shook his heart to such an extent that his throat was sore. Recently, when the paparazzi wanted to talk to Rakhi on the review of The Kashmir Files, she cried while telling.

After knowing about The Kashmir Files, Rakhi also had a desire to watch the film and reached the cinema hall with her mother. Talking on the film, she says, I do not know who is what. Only those who are in Kashmir should get respect, only then they are elderly, their souls will find peace there. The people there have sacrificed a lot. Rakhi says that I am innocent, but this film has shown a lot… Rakhi’s throat gets filled with saying this and she cannot hold back her tears.

Rakhi Sawant has always been making people laugh with her strange antics. But the way she became emotional about the film, it can be understood that how serious is the issue of the film. After a long time, there is so much discussion about a Bollywood film. At the same time, The Kashmir Files is doing well in terms of earnings too. Have you seen the movie or not?