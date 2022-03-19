ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant’s tears did not stop watching The Kashmir Files, said – Kashmiri Pandits should be respected – Rakhi Sawant Get Emotion After Watching Film The Kashmir Files See Video tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Rakhi’s eyes filled with tears
  • The pain of Kashmiri Pandits made us cry
  • Said – should be respected

Of late, but the pain of Kashmiri Pandits has been exposed to the world through The Kashmir Files. The praise of Vivek Agnihotri for bringing the story of Kashmiri Pandits to the screen is less. Whoever saw The Kashmir Files has tears in his eyes. Even Rakhi Sawant, who always laughs after watching the film, could not hold back her tears.

Rakhi Sawant has tears in her eyes
Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is always in the habit of smiling and laughing. But the story of Yeh Kya The Kashmir became emotional even to Rakhi Sawant. The film shook his heart to such an extent that his throat was sore. Recently, when the paparazzi wanted to talk to Rakhi on the review of The Kashmir Files, she cried while telling.

son or daughter? Rihanna’s shopping bag reveals the gender of the popstar’s baby boy

After knowing about The Kashmir Files, Rakhi also had a desire to watch the film and reached the cinema hall with her mother. Talking on the film, she says, I do not know who is what. Only those who are in Kashmir should get respect, only then they are elderly, their souls will find peace there. The people there have sacrificed a lot. Rakhi says that I am innocent, but this film has shown a lot… Rakhi’s throat gets filled with saying this and she cannot hold back her tears.

Kapil Sharma became the food delivery rider, the fan did the spot and said ‘don’t tell anyone’

Rakhi Sawant has always been making people laugh with her strange antics. But the way she became emotional about the film, it can be understood that how serious is the issue of the film. After a long time, there is so much discussion about a Bollywood film. At the same time, The Kashmir Files is doing well in terms of earnings too. Have you seen the movie or not?

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

645
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
530
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
466
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
444
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
423
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
397
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
386
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
385
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top