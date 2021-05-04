Raktanchal Web Series (MX Player) 2021: Episodes | Cast | Trailer

Raktanchal Web Series: Raktanchal is an upcoming web series that will stream on MX Player. The series is a period drama set in the 1980s in Uttar Pradesh. Inspired by true events, Raktanchal web series explores the nexus of politics and the mafia. The series stars Soundarya Sharma in the lead role. The makers released the teaser of the series on 18 May 2020. Going through the video, it shows some documents, guns, and some area occupancy around UP. Watch all the latest episodes of Raktanchal web series on MX PLayer from July 2021.