Rakul: My business was badly affected by the epidemic – TheMiracleTech

Last year’s lockdown badly affected many people worldwide. Various people lost their TMT and various businesses closed indefinitely. Even popular actress Rakul Preet Singh was vulnerable to the epidemic and subsequent lockdown. Her gym business was badly affected by the lockout, but the actresses made sure to pay their wages on time.

Rakul is the owner of a couple of gym franchises in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. These gyms were closed during the lockout and all its employees were left without work. Speaking in a recent interview, Rakul said that even though there was a financial crisis, he made sure to pay wages to all employees on time.

Rakul also said that business is slowly returning to normal these days. He hoped that the business would regain lost glory very soon. On the career front, she was recently seen in Flick Check. His upcoming releases include an unbreakable film directed by Krish and Hindi films, and Attack and Mayday.

