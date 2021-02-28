ENTERTAINMENT

Rakul: My business was badly affected by the epidemic – TheMiracleTech

Posted on


Published by TheMiracleTechDeskFebruary 28, 2021

Last year’s lockdown badly affected many people worldwide. Various people lost their TMT and various businesses closed indefinitely. Even popular actress Rakul Preet Singh was vulnerable to the epidemic and subsequent lockdown. Her gym business was badly affected by the lockout, but the actresses made sure to pay their wages on time.

Rakul is the owner of a couple of gym franchises in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. These gyms were closed during the lockout and all its employees were left without work. Speaking in a recent interview, Rakul said that even though there was a financial crisis, he made sure to pay wages to all employees on time.

Rakul also said that business is slowly returning to normal these days. He hoped that the business would regain lost glory very soon. On the career front, she was recently seen in Flick Check. His upcoming releases include an unbreakable film directed by Krish and Hindi films, and Attack and Mayday.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
915
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
842
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
735
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
699
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
671
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });