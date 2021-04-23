Rakul Preet revealed the secret of his glowing skin, said, I drink it everyday – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Actress Rakul Preet is way more stunning. The key of their magnificence isn’t just a skincare routine but in addition one thing else. Rakul Preet revealed her glowing pores and skin and advised that she will be able to eat barley water. By consuming barley water in summer time, your physique not solely will get water scarcity, but in addition makes your pores and skin glow.

Barley water could be very helpful in summer time. Ingesting barley water not solely hydrates the pores and skin but in addition pimple on the face utilizing this water.

Tips on how to make barley water –

– Take two tablespoons of barley, then clear it completely.

After this, soak barley in water. After soaking in a single day, drain all of the water from it.

After this, take two cups of water.

– Put it in a vessel on fuel.

– Add barley to it.

Boil it till the barley turns into smooth, after cooling, add salt, lemon and honey, you may drink this barley water.