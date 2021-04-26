Rakul Preet Singh looks like a lady boss in Cape Sleeves, this outfit is great for summer – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Rakul Preet Singh takes her vogue sense to a brand new degree each time. Today he’s concerned within the promotion of his upcoming movie ‘Sardar Ka grandson’. Rakul Preet Singh has proven her avatar as Girl Boss as soon as once more. She has not too long ago achieved some photoshoots in a gown with sturdy and saturated colours.

Rakul had a photoshoot achieved earlier than the trailer launch of the movie by which he wore a pink single shoulder prime with black becoming pants. Rakul carried nude toned heels with this gown. On the identical time, he parted his hair and tied it in a low circle.

She wore a hoop of urumme earrings and a misho ring to finish her look. The credit score of Karkul’s gown goes to Lebanese clothier Dalida Ayach. This gown appears to be like attractive on her .Krul Preet Singh was styled by vogue stylists and consultants Anshika Verma and Anisha Maheshwari.