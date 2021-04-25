Rakul Preet Singh to play a condom tester in RSVP’s next : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ronnie Screwvala is clearly setting a brand new benchmark relating to filmmaking. After revamping UTV, his RSVP motion pictures is planning some nice idea oriented movies. From what we’ve heard now, Ronnie will quickly group up with actor Rakul Preet Singh for a girl centric movie.

A supply says, “Rakul has already given her verbal nod to the challenge. It’s a social comedy, a lot on the strains of the initiatives that Ayushmann (Khurrana) normally picks up for himself. It’s a yet-to-be-titled challenge which could have Rakul essaying the position of a condom tester. Sure, you heard it proper, she is going to play the position of a sexecutive.”

For individuals who don’t know what which means, we are going to clarify it to you. Massive condom producers rent folks above the age of 18 and get them on the payroll to do a job. What’s the job? They’ve to check and test the sturdiness of the condoms throughout their act of intimacy. That is carried out for each new product earlier than the launch and their suggestions is given utmost significance.

The supply provides, “It’s a unusual drama that additionally goals at destigmatising using condoms. Indians nonetheless shy whereas shopping for condoms and even uttering the phrase. The movie shall be a daring however humorous tackle the identical, very like Dream Lady.”

Rakul has a number of movies lined up and her subsequent movie Sardar Ka Grandson additionally occurs to be her digital debut. “Rakul was thrilled when she was approached for the movie. She heard the narration and agreed to do it. Now, the modalities are being labored out earlier than she indicators on the dotted line. She’s going to start the movie someday within the coming months as soon as the state of affairs normalises and understanding RSVP, they plan to wrap up this small movie in report time.”

