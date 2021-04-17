Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes to follow in Saints’ famous FA Cup

Lawrie McMenemy’s then Second Division outfit produced a shock 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley in 1976.

Ralph Hasenhuttl wants no reminding of what it might imply if his Southampton aspect had been to jot down their very own FA Cup success story. The Saints face Leicester at Wembley in Sunday’s semi-final out to safe a shot at lifting the well-known previous trophy on Might 15, when some 21,000 followers are anticipated to be again on the nationwide stadium. Lawrie McMenemy‘s then Second Division outfit produced a shock 1-0 win over Manchester United as Southampton claimed an sudden triumph in 1976 with a late purpose from Bobby Stokes.

Austrian coach Hasenhuttl hopes to have the ability to emulate these achievements, which have gone down within the membership’s folklore, with Southampton later experiencing cup remaining heartache when overwhelmed by Arsenal on the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff in 2003.

“I haven’t got to discuss it with somebody as a result of I do know all the pieces now,” stated Hasenhuttl, appointed in early December 2018.

“As quickly as I used to be coming (right here), I heard all the pieces about it. You see the images throughout right here.

“You see the images on the way in which to the dressing room, when the Queen offers us the trophy, so all the pieces about it.

“I’ve seen the images after they had been celebrating within the metropolis and it might be an enormous success for us undoubtedly, additionally coming to the ultimate first and that is the purpose for the weekend.”

Southampton captain Peter Rodrigues (proper) celebrates with the FA Cup in 1976 at Wembley (PA Archive)

The Southampton aspect of 1976 included skilled heads like Peter Osgood, Mick Channon and veteran captain Peter Rodrigues.

The story goes that following their Wembley triumph, the gamers had loved an evening of celebrations in town – rolling out of a on line casino within the early hours to fill the FA Cup trophy with tea from a burger van.

Hasenhuttl, although, will not be about to place the champagne on ice simply but.

“At three o’clock within the morning, tea will not be such a nasty thought,” the Saints boss joked.

“For me, it is extra about how we are able to get our fingers on it than what we drink from it – though I am positive we might discover one thing.”

Southampton supervisor Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his aspect attain the FA Cup semi-finals with out conceding a purpose on this season’s competitors (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Hasenhuttl admits his private cup statistics are “horrible” – a document he hopes to set straight in 2021.

“Possibly that is the 12 months when all the pieces comes collectively,” the previous Ingolstadt and RB Leipzig boss stated.

“I misplaced so usually in penalty shoot-outs, or there have been horrible video games the place we had been 2-0 up and misplaced it.

“My cup document is totally reverse what I’ve finished within the leagues, however possibly the second is coming the place all the pieces turns round.”

Southampton have but to concede a purpose within the FA Cup this season, their run having knocked out holders Arsenal earlier than wins at Wolves after which Bournemouth to achieve the final 4.

Hasenhuttl is aware of it’s all about getting one other outcome on Sunday – nevertheless it comes.

“On this recreation there’s nothing about lovely play or lovely soccer gamers. It’s extra about taking the win,” he stated.

“It’s about doing all the pieces to have one purpose greater than the opponent. For this you can’t look to have some lovely strikes or one thing like that.

“We should be profitable on Sunday – to achieve success you must be very dedicated, work very laborious towards the ball to not concede a purpose and I feel that is the important thing of profitable.”