Ralph Rangnick promises new manager as Man Utd role in future finally becomes clear

Manchester United interim boss Ralph Rangnick is set to take on an advisory role at Old Trafford from the end of the season, with a new permanent manager being appointed imminently.

Ralph Rangnick claims he is ready to pass on information to new Manchester United manager – whatever may prove to be.

The 63-year-old, who was named interim boss at the end of last year, is set to take a step back from the dugout at the end of the season and has already signed a contract to stay as a consultant at Old Trafford. have been ,

Erik ten Haag is a highly preferred name to be named as the next permanent manager, having impressed United chiefs with his plan for the future…