ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan Acharya’s 20-day program includes

Posted on
Loading...
Ram Charan Acharya's 20-day program includes
Ram Charan Acharya’s 20-day program includes

Mega power star Ram Charan Currently working with Koratala Shiva For the upcoming film Acharya in which his father megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role. Now as per the latest update, Ram Charan has wrapped up Acharya’s 20-day program in the forests of Mardumili near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. Today he was spotted at Rajahmundry Airport, where he was given a lavish reception by the fans. Some of his fans tried to take selfies with him.

Pooja Hegde is paired with Ram Charan in this Acharya, one of the much awaited film. It will play the role of a rural girl in the film. Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi in ​​the film for the first time and expectations are high. Rangasthalam will be seen as Siddha in Star Acharya. Earlier during an interview, Khaidi No 150 star Chiranjeevi revealed that Ram Charan will not play a guest role, but has a full-fledged role in his drama Acharya.

Acharya in which Kajal Aggarwal is the lead lady, produced by Niranjan Reddy in association with Ram Charan, and it will hit theaters in a grand way on 13 May.

On the other hand, on 12 February, Dil Raju officially announced a project with Ram Charan and Shankar.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
928
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
854
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
747
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
720
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
704
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
685
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });