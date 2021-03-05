Ram Charan Acharya’s 20-day program includes

Mega power star Ram Charan Currently working with Koratala Shiva For the upcoming film Acharya in which his father megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role. Now as per the latest update, Ram Charan has wrapped up Acharya’s 20-day program in the forests of Mardumili near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. Today he was spotted at Rajahmundry Airport, where he was given a lavish reception by the fans. Some of his fans tried to take selfies with him.

Pooja Hegde is paired with Ram Charan in this Acharya, one of the much awaited film. It will play the role of a rural girl in the film. Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi in ​​the film for the first time and expectations are high. Rangasthalam will be seen as Siddha in Star Acharya. Earlier during an interview, Khaidi No 150 star Chiranjeevi revealed that Ram Charan will not play a guest role, but has a full-fledged role in his drama Acharya.

Acharya in which Kajal Aggarwal is the lead lady, produced by Niranjan Reddy in association with Ram Charan, and it will hit theaters in a grand way on 13 May.

On the other hand, on 12 February, Dil Raju officially announced a project with Ram Charan and Shankar.