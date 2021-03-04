ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan Anna told me to use eyebrows a lot

The blockbuster romantic drama Uppena introduced two talented actors Vaishnav Tej, Kriti Shetty and a capable director, Buchi Babu Sana, to the Telugu film industry. The film Uppena, based on Honor Killing, was released on 12 February and the film received a great response from film lovers and critics alike. The makers of the film recently hosted a resounding success, which was seen by none other than mega power star Ram Charan.

Those who have seen the film Upen are praising Vaishnav Tej’s performance. The performance of young actor Vaishnav Tej received much acclaim, especially through his expressive eyes. During a recent media interaction, Vaishnav Tej revealed that Ram Charan had advised him before he started shooting for the film Uppena directed by Buti Babu Sana. Uppena actor Vaishnav Tej said, “Ram Charan Anna asked me to use my eyebrows and it helped me to be more expensive in the film.”

recently Rangasthalam The star also stated that Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan always encouraged Vaishnav Tej to get into acting. Pawan Kalyan sent Vaishnavas abroad to learn acting and Chiranjeevi heard the story four times.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for Acharya in which he is playing a cameo.

