Ram Charan in numerous film Shankar

It is known that Ram Charan Teaming up with director Shankar For a multi-lingual drama which will be produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Sources say that Shankar narrated an interesting script to Ram Charan and the actor was impressed with his screenplay and gave his early education. Sources say that Shankar has portrayed a unique character for Ram Charan and his role will be in myriad colors in this untitled film.

The historical drama is performed with Ram Charan starrer Shankar. Titled as RC15, the upcoming film will be made in five languages ​​simultaneously – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Buzz is that the film # RC15 will have a strong social message. Currently Shankar is busy with versatile actors Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bobby Simha in his upcoming action drama Indian 2. Subsequently, Shankar will begin pre-production of Ram Charan Starrer.

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for the film RRR directed by SSRajamouli. It is a period action drama produced by DVV Entertainment on a grand budget. The film stars young Tiger Jr. NTR, Ali Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.