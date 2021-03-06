ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan partyed for birthday boy Sharwanand

Ram Charan partyed for birthday boy Sharwanand
Ram Charan partyed for birthday boy Sharwanand

We have seen actors playing the role of friends onscreen. On the other hand, we also hear his real-life changes among Tollywood actors. It is very rare to see comradeship in the entertainment world with glamor, glitz and huge competition. Mega power star Ram Charan And Sharwanand Childhood friends

He is also considered to be Tollywood’s best friend. Today Sharwanand is celebrating his birthday. On the occasion of Sharwanand’s birthday, Ram Charan celebrated a birthday party and pictures of the ceremony are going viral on social media.

Arriving at the picture, Sharwanand appears cutting a cake. Ram Charan, who has wrapped up a 20-day shoot schedule in Rajahmundry, is back in Hyderabad city tomorrow and was given a lavish reception by his fans at the airport.

On the other hand, on the occasion, the makers of Sharwanand starrer ‘Maha Samudram’ released a first look poster depicting the actor in an action avatar. The film Maha Samudram which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Anu Emmunel is starring by Ajay Bhupathi of RX100 fame. Currently he is awaiting the release of Shriram, which is based on agriculture and farmers.

