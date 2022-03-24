Ram Charan Steals the Show; Jr NTR Gives Award-Worthy Performance in SS Rajamouli Film

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is slated to hit the theaters on Friday, March 25. While fans are waiting with bated breath to see the film on the big screen, we have got our hands on the first review of SS. Rajamouli’s great work.

UK, UAE Censor Board member Umair Sandhu has reviewed the film and given it five stars. Umar wrote on Twitter, “RRR movie review from Censor Board. Ram Charan is in great form. He stole the show all the way. Fatal combo of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Ajay Devgn is a surprise package. He took it easy. Achieved success with Alia Bhatt…