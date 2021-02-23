Ram Charan’s role in Shankar movie – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan, who will be seen as Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Ops RRR and will play the role of student leader Siddha in Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, is set for a different role in Shankar’s film. Shankar has designed a unique characterization for his next phase. It is a role with innumerable colors and Charan has not portrayed such a role on screen before.

The untitled film is RC 15 directed by Shankar and directed by Dil Raju. To be shot in Telugu and Tamil, Shankar is planning to rope in big names from the Hindi industry and make it a Pan India film. The buzz is that the film will have a strong social message. The social message is from Shankar. He is best at delivering social messaging with commercial packaging. He is attempting it once again.

Shankar is currently busy making Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. Subsequently, Shankar will begin pre-production of RC 15. Ram Charan-Shankar’s film is likely to hit the screens in 2022.

