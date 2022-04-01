Ram fixes one of his biggest weaknesses

During Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams, he and the front office have not placed much value in the inside linebacker position. He outlived Alec Ogletree five months earlier in 2018. He started Corey Littleton for two seasons and played relatively well, but first acquired him as an un-draft free agent and did not sign him for an extension when his contract expired. The first meaningful addition he made was last year by drafting Ernest Jones in the third round.

As a result, the position of the inside linebacker has been a weakness of the defense for years. But that’s no longer the case with Bobby Wagner joining free agency this off-season. The middle of the field went from a weak spot to a strength.

Whether it is by running the ball…