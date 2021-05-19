ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Gopal Varma launches his OTT platform, know which film will be released first

Theaters have been closed due to the Corona crisis. Most of the films are releasing on the OTT platform. New and great Bollywood movies are being released on many OTT platforms including Amazon Prime, Netflix and G5. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also launched his OTT platform. Ram Gopal Varma’s OTT platform goes live from May 15. Its name is Spark. And on this, he has also released his film D Company.

Ram Gopal Varma’s film D Company stars Ashwat Kant, Pranjay Dixit, Naina Ganguly and Ira More in the lead roles. The film is based on Mumbai’s Don Dawood Ibrahim. D Company is written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film is produced by Sagar Manchanuru. The film was scheduled to hit theaters in March, but was later postponed. Ram Gopal Varma has now released his film on the OTT platform.

Ram Gopal Varma had said that 80-90 per cent of his upcoming films would be released on the OTT platform. Issuing the statement, Ram Gopal Varma said that ‘the first reason is that you have to go to the theater, while the second one has to make a convention to take yourself to the theater. Now you have to take three hours to watch the movie and if you go to watch the movie and you don’t like the movie in the first 10 minutes, then you start getting bored and you feel that you have wasted your time. The feature of the OTT platform is that if you don’t like a movie, you can skip it and watch another movie, I think the OTT platform will benefit.

.

