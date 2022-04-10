Ram Navami 2022: Check day, date, time and significance

Ram Navami 2022

Ram Navami

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat

11:06 AM to 01:39 PM

Duration

02 Hours 33 Mins

Sita Navami

May 10, 2022

Ram…

will be celebrated tomorrow i.e., on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Ram Navami is one of the most significant Hindu festival as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Lord Ram was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Each year this day is celebrated as birthday of Lord Ram. Lord Ram was born during Madhyahna period which is middle of Hindu day.The Ram Navami Puja Muhurat is between 11:06 AM and 01:39 PM on April 10, 2022. The Ram Navami Tithi begins at 01:23 AM on April 10, 2022, and ends at 03:15 AM on April 11, 2022.The Ram Navami fasting date and time is provided below for the reference of devotees of Lord Ram: