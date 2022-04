Ram Navami 2022: The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Ram Navami is considered very important in Hinduism. This time this festival is being celebrated today i.e. on 10th April, Sunday. Lord Shri Ram was born on this day. On this day being the last day of Navratri, its importance increases even more.