Ram Navami 2022: Every year on the ninth date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram is celebrated. This time Ram Navami is on 10th April, Sunday. On Ram Navami, a triveni combination of Ravi Pushya Yoga, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga is being formed. According to the scriptures, Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi,…