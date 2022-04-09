Ram Navami 2022: Samagri, Puja vidhi, mantra, muhurat and timings

Ram Navami 2022: Ram Navami is marked as a celebration of Lord Ram’s birth, a Lord Vishnu incarnate, and is believed that he was born on navami tithi during shukla paksha during the month of Chaitra. Ram Navami will be celebrated this year on April 10, Sunday.

The madhyahna muhurat of Ram Navami is between 11.07 am and 1.40 pm, while Navami tithi begins at 1.23 am on April 10 and ends at 3.15 am on April 11, 2022.

As per Drik Panchang, Lord Ram was born in the madhyahna period, in the middle of the day and prevails for six ghatis (2 hours and 24 minutes approx.) which happens to be the most auspicious time for performing puja rituals.

During this time, temples mark the moment as the one when the Lord was born and chant his name. He was born in Ayodhya and the celebrations of…