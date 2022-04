Ram Navami 2022 UpayRam Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Lord Shri Ram was born on this day. This time Ram Navami is falling on 10th April. On this day there is a law to worship Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman ji. Lord Shri Ram is pleased by worshiping and praising Lord Shri Ram on this day.