New Delhi: Today i.e. April 10, 2022, is the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, the King of Ayodhya, on Sunday. It is called Ram Navami. The day of Ram Navami is considered very important in Sanatan Dharma and this time this day is also very special in terms of astrology. This time on Ramnavami, such an auspicious combination of planets and constellations has been made, which is good for shopping.