Ram Pothineni and Lingasamy film Budget – Goosebumps with Shock

It is known that young and energetic actors are Ram Pothineni The director will work with Lingusamy in his next film, which will be produced by Srinivas Chittoori. The upcoming untitled film is a Tamil-Telugu language, and is the 19th film of Ram Pothineni’s career. His last two films – Puri JagannadhThe remake of the Tamil film Thadam – The Directional Venture was the red super hit venture of Ismart Shankar and Kishore Tirumala.

Lingusamy is one of the popular filmmakers of Kollywood known for his films like Pandam Kodi, Awara, Sikandar and others. Now reports are coming that Ram Pothineni and Lingasamy’s film will be made on a budget of Rs 75 crore. This is a huge amount given the fact that Ram Pothineni’s films never earned more than Rs 60 crore. The film budget has become a hot topic among film circles.

As per the latest buzz, Uppena girl Kriti Shetty Ram Pothineni starrer will play the female lead role. Apparently, Kriti Shetty loved the way the director’s character was designed and felt that it would be the perfect follow-up to the success of the romantic film Uppena, which is based on Honor Killing.

Leading the direction of Lingasamy are strong characters for women and Kriti Shetty felt that such intense roles would raise her graph in the film industry.