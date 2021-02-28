ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Pothineni becomes chief guest for Sudeep Kishan

Young actor Sudeep Kishan Very excited about the film ready for its release A1 Express. This is Sudeep Kishan’s first sports-based film, in which he is sharing screen space with Lavanya Tripathi. During a recent media interaction, Sundardeep Kishan said that A1 Express is my first sports film, and also about hockey, a sport that has been neglected for a very long time. “Now the makers are organizing the pre release event of A1 Express which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad this evening, the JRC Convention and young and energetic actor Ram Pothineni have graced the event with Sundardeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi starrer.

A1 Express is directed by Dennis Kanukolanu and recently Sundardeep Kishan interacted with the media to share his thoughts and experiences for this sports movie.

Sudeep Kishan said, “Hockey is the national sport of our country India, but we need to accept that no one knows the game more than this. Unlike cricket, no one is so inclined to take up or play hockey. Sudeep Kishan is hoping to create awareness about the potential of the game.

Sundardeep Kishan was last seen in the Telugu film Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, which was well received and was setting a lot of expectations on the A1 Express.

