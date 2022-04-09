Rama Navami mood kicks off in Bengaluru | Bengaluru

Ram Navami is usually celebrated on the ninth day (navami) in the shukla paksha of the Chaitra month every year, according to the Hindu calendar and will fall on April 10, Sunday, this year. The Significance of the festival is an indication of the victory of good over evil and establishment of the ‘Dharma’ to beat the ‘Adharma’.

It celebrates the arrival of Lord Vishnu’s seventh avatar, god Rama, who was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya, along with his three brothers Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan.

The main temples that worship Lord Ram in India are said to be the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, the Triprayar Sri Rama Temple in Kerala, the Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, the Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Telangana, the Ram Raja Temple in Madhya Pradesh,…