Ramadan 2021: Ramadan is not far away, learn its date and its importance

This year Ramadan Eid can be celebrated on 14 May in India and a day before on 13 May in Gulf countries. It depends on the sight of the moon. If the moon is seen on 13 May, then Eid will be on 14 May.

This day is celebrated as the first day of the month of Shawwal, which comes just after the conclusion of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

According to the Islamic calendar, Eid ul-Fitr begins when the first ray of light falls on the ground on the first day of Shawwal. And if the moon is not visible due to weather conditions, then Eid is celebrated the next day.

