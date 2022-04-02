Ramadan 2022: 5 Arabic words to learn for Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan will begin in a few days. The religious event is one of the largest in the Islamic calendar and one of the most important events for Muslims, as its focus is not on eating or drinking during daylight hours – a process known as fasting.

Ramadan commemorates the month when the Quran (the Muslim holy book) was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Laylut ul-Qadr (‘The Night of Power’) is recognized as the actual night on which the Qur’an was revealed.

Every year, the exact dates of Ramadan change because Islam uses a calendar based on the cycles of the moon. This year, it will begin in the UK on the evening of Saturday, 2 April and end on Sunday, 1 May.

