Ramadan 2022 in France: What is this Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 4 PM?

Posted by Risline F on Apr 1, 2022, at 3:38 pm

Ramadan begins in France. So at what time will the fast be broken in this holy month? Here is the Ramadan Calendar to know the Futaur (Iftar) timings every day. So, when should you break the fast this Saturday, April 2, 2022?

this year Ramadan 2022 it should start Saturday, April 2, 2022, During this holy month for Muslims, the physician is a . do follow Youth from sunrise to sunset. four (Where iftar) marks the type of time break young And this Muslims Then meet around a meal where distinctive features are found which are also preferred in the month of Ramadan oriental pastry,

from the moment of break young is directed bysunset timeit varies every day. great mosque of paris Program unveiled…