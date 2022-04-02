Ramadan 2022 live updates on moon sighting announcement, start date, fasting time, namaz

When will Ramadan 2022 start in the UK? Does Ramadan start at different times in other parts of the world like Saudi Arabia?

Muslims around the world prepare to observe the holy month of Ramadan which is a period of intense spiritual reflection and fasting that takes place every year. The festival begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, usually a night after the new moon.

In UK 2022, Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday 2 April, however (it may come a day later if the moon is not sighted), and end on Sunday, 1 May (when Eid is celebrated). Muslims fast so that they can strengthen their relationship with Allah (or God) and focus more on their faith. with whom is abstinence from eating and drinking Savami (Arabic for “save”), which is one of the five…