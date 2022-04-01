Ramadan 2022 live updates on moon sighting announcement, start date, fasting time, namaz

When will Ramadan 2022 be in the UK, Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world? Follow our latest updates to know when the first fasting and prayer starts for your community.

The start date is determined by the sighting of the faint crescent before the new moon, and this year officials have predicted Ramadan to begin on Saturday, April 2 or Sunday, April 3.

The Green Lane Mosque and Community Center (GLMCC) in Small Heath, Birmingham – the organizer of Europe’s largest Eid celebration at the end of Ramadan – aligns itself with Saudi announcements. Others seek verified moon sightings in their own country.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. It is marked by fasting since morning …