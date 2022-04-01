Ramadan 2022 moon sighting live updates: Saudi Arabia looking for crescent today

On Friday April 01, 2022, Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Muscat, Egypt, Yemen, Oman and other Middle East states Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia will see the crescent moon for Ramadan 1443 and confirm the date of the start of the holy month of fasting.