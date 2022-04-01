Ramadan 2022: Mubarak Kareem Quotes – How To Wish Someone Happy Ramadan

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is celebrated every year by billions of Muslims around the world. This important event in the Islamic calendar is a time of reflection and contemplation – both celebrated through fasting and prayer. As Muslims around the world prepare to mark the holy month of Ramadan starting Saturday, April 2, Express.co.uk reveals the best quotes and greetings from Mubarak Kareem, so you can wish someone a happy Ramadan this year. Wish you all the best.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims endure periods of daily fasting to demonstrate devotion to their religion.

Fasting during Ramadan means that Muslims do not allow food and drink to pass through their lips from dawn to dusk, and is considered the largest religious observance of its kind.

this year,…