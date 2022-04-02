Ramadan has begun in most parts of the Middle East amid rising prices

only by magda

Cairo (AP) – The Muslim holy month of Ramadan – when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk – began at sunrise on Saturday in much of the Middle East, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised energy and food prices.

The conflict affected Ramadan, when large gatherings over food and family gatherings are a tradition. Many in the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia planned to start celebrating Sunday, and some Shia in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq were also beginning Ramadan a day later.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar and a moon-viewing method may announce the start of Ramadan in different countries a day or two apart.

Muslim majority countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria…