Ramadan is starting from this Saturday in Belgium

Fasting for the month of Ramadan this year will begin on Saturday 2 April 2022, indicates the executive of the Muslims of Belgium (EMB) on Friday evening in a press release. The date was set after a meeting of the Council of Theologians held on Friday.

EMB addresses on this occasion “Best wishes“To all the Muslim population of Belgium and best wishes”May this blessed month share the wisdom, patience and solidarity marked by the COVID-19 pandemic after two years in the face of vigilance.,

EMB also invites Muslims to enjoy this month.To extend prayers to the sick, the dead and all the families grieving the loss of one or more loved ones.,

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Arabic lunar calendar, the first day of which is determined locally by the new moon’s appearance. It is believed to be the month in which the Qur’an…