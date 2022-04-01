Ramadan Kareem or Ramadan Mubarak? how to wish someone happy ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is near, a month where Muslims find a sense of peace, spiritual healing and test their strength and devotion to God.

Muslims gather in prayer, Quran reading, and mindfulness to make the most of the month of fasting.

Ramadan is celebrated in many different ways around the world, to mark the special occasion, to mark the arrival of iftar celebrations (iftar- the opening of one’s fast), home decorations, and traditional foods.

Why do Muslims celebrate Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and changes every year according to the moon.

Before the fasting month begins, Muslims around the world prepare and await the arrival of Ramadan, which will be announced by the Saudi moon-viewing committee or their local…