New Delhi, Lifestyle Desk. Ramadan Mubarak 2022: The month of Ramadan is considered very special for the Muslim community. The holy month of Ramadan is starting from April 3 in the year 2022. That is, from April 3, all the people of this community will fast for the next one month. After which the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on the 3rd of May. However, with Eid coming…