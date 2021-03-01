ENTERTAINMENT

Ramadan Muhammad Vicky, Biography, Age, Family, Pictures

Ramadan Muhammad is an excellent energetic dancer and actor. She demonstrated her dancing skills in several stage shows. In the year 2008, Ramadan participated in the dance reality show Superstar junior season 2. She won the title of the dance competition show D4 which was officially aired on the popular Malayalam channel.

He made his acting debut Bhoot in E Pattanath In the year 2009. Till now, he was acted in five Indian films. To indicate this, he featured in some TVCs. He participated in the famous television game show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 (2021).

Biography of ramadan muhammad

Name Ramadan Muhammad
Real Name Ramadan Muhammad
Surname Ramadan
The business Actor and dancer
Date of birth 20 April 1999
Ages 21 (until 2021)
Zodiac sign Leo
family husband: Nazar Perumthara (Businessman)
The mother: Rasina Nazar (Housewife)
Brothers: Rasek Naas and Rasal Naas
marital status Single
Cases / Girlfriends Still to be updated
wife Still to be updated
children Still to be updated
religion Islam
educational qualification 12th pass
school Co-operative Public School, Muvattupuzha
Ebenezer Higher Secondary School, Vetoor
College Still to be updated
Hobby Listening to music and dancing
birth place Muvattupuzha, Kerala, India
Hometown Muvattupuzha, Kerala, India
Current City Ernakulam, Kerala, India
the nationality Indian

Official social profile of Ramadan Muhammad

facebook.com/OfficialRamzanMuhammed

instagram.com/ramzan______mhmd

Twitter: Still to be updated

Interesting facts about Ramadan Muhammad

  • His dancing skills were also born in his childhood days.
  • Ramadan likes to do mono act and mime act.
  • He used the YouTube platform to show his dancing talents to the world.
  • The 22-year-old actor never forgets to watch Prabhu Deva’s films.
  • The young man garnered over 3 lakh followers on his Instagram account.
  • He has an expensive bike.

Movies list

  • EE Pattanathil Bhootham – 2009
  • Doctor Love – 2011
  • Three Kings – 2011
  • Ee Adutha Kaalath – 2012
  • Mayapuri 3D – 2014
  • Dance Dance – 2017
  • Kidu – 2018 (Role: Vishnu)
  • Marconi Mathai – 2019 (Role: Dancer)
  • Last word – 2020

Tv show list

  • Superstar Junior 2 – 2008 (Role: Contestant)
  • D4 Dance – 2014 (Role: Contestant)
  • Big Boss Malayalam 3 – 2021 (Role: Contestant)

Ramadan Muhammad Images

Ramadan is a thought on the amazing images of Muhammad,

