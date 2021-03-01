Ramadan Muhammad Vicky, Biography, Age, Family, Pictures

Ramadan Muhammad is an excellent energetic dancer and actor. She demonstrated her dancing skills in several stage shows. In the year 2008, Ramadan participated in the dance reality show Superstar junior season 2. She won the title of the dance competition show D4 which was officially aired on the popular Malayalam channel.
He made his acting debut Bhoot in E Pattanath In the year 2009. Till now, he was acted in five Indian films. To indicate this, he featured in some TVCs. He participated in the famous television game show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 (2021).
Biography of ramadan muhammad
|Name
|Ramadan Muhammad
|Real Name
|Ramadan Muhammad
|Surname
|Ramadan
|The business
|Actor and dancer
|Date of birth
|20 April 1999
|Ages
|21 (until 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|family
|husband: Nazar Perumthara (Businessman)
The mother: Rasina Nazar (Housewife)
Brothers: Rasek Naas and Rasal Naas
|marital status
|Single
|Cases / Girlfriends
|Still to be updated
|wife
|Still to be updated
|children
|Still to be updated
|religion
|Islam
|educational qualification
|12th pass
|school
|Co-operative Public School, Muvattupuzha
Ebenezer Higher Secondary School, Vetoor
|College
|Still to be updated
|Hobby
|Listening to music and dancing
|birth place
|Muvattupuzha, Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Muvattupuzha, Kerala, India
|Current City
|Ernakulam, Kerala, India
|the nationality
|Indian
Interesting facts about Ramadan Muhammad
- His dancing skills were also born in his childhood days.
- Ramadan likes to do mono act and mime act.
- He used the YouTube platform to show his dancing talents to the world.
- The 22-year-old actor never forgets to watch Prabhu Deva’s films.
- The young man garnered over 3 lakh followers on his Instagram account.
- He has an expensive bike.
Movies list
- EE Pattanathil Bhootham – 2009
- Doctor Love – 2011
- Three Kings – 2011
- Ee Adutha Kaalath – 2012
- Mayapuri 3D – 2014
- Dance Dance – 2017
- Kidu – 2018 (Role: Vishnu)
- Marconi Mathai – 2019 (Role: Dancer)
- Last word – 2020
Tv show list
- Superstar Junior 2 – 2008 (Role: Contestant)
- D4 Dance – 2014 (Role: Contestant)
- Big Boss Malayalam 3 – 2021 (Role: Contestant)
