Ramadan video of ‘Simar’ Deepika Kakkar and Shoaib’s house goes viral, people said – it’s a very good family

TV actress Deepika Kakkar is in dialogue concerning the second season of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. In the meantime, a video has surfaced of him, which individuals are praising rather a lot. The video stars Deepika, her husband Shoaib and their household. All are embracing one another on Ramadan by giving love to one another. The video is viral on social media and individuals are praising his household.

Folks praised household bonding

Within the video, Shoaib is seen hugging his relations. Lastly congratulate everybody for Ramadan. Seeing his household’s love, followers have praised him. One wrote, what a loving household. One other person has written, they’re all excellent folks and good households too.

Followers look forward to Deepika’s present

Deepika and Shoaib preserve sharing many cute movies on social media. Shoaib had earlier posted a video which he had devoted to his mom. On the identical time, Deepika shared the video, by which she wrote for Shoaib, Mera Deewana. Deepika Kakkar’s superhit present Sasural Simar Ka 2 is about to begin. Its capturing was happening however resulting from Corona all of the shootings have been banned in the intervening time.

