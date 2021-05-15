Ramarjuna Movie Watch World TV Premiere On Zee Kannada 16th May 2021 at 07:00 Pm Details

The World Television Premiere of the movie Ramaruna will telecast on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD. This is an Indian Kannada-language action film which is directed and produced by Anish Tejeshwas and produced by Rakshhit Shetty. Anish Teheshwar has been seen in the lead role opposite Nishvika Naidu. This is the debut movie of Anish Tejeshwar. Rangayana Raghu, Bala Rajwadi, Ravi Kae, and Sharath Lohitashwa will be seen playing the supporting lead role in the film. The music is composed by Anand Rajavikra and the cinematography is done by Naveen Kumar S. Anish Tejeshwar is an Indian actor and director who has worked in Kannada films.

His debut film was “Nam Areal Ond Dina” where he starred opposite Nishvika Naidu. Ramarjuna is the second movie where he will be seen opposite her. Nam Areak Ond Dina is an Indian Kannada movie which is directed by Aravind Kaushik where Anish was seen opposite Meghana Gaonkar and Rakshit Shetty in a lead role. The film took 2years to complete and then released in 2010. The debut film of Anish was “Police Quarters” which was released in 2009. Mandya Ramesh and Kuri Parthap were seen in the supporting lead roles. Anish has worked in Hyderabad magazine

cover and then he went for the film training courses. He has acted in a Telugu movie as well. He has worked in a superhit Telugu movie “Akira”. The lead actress of Ramarjuna Is an Indian Film actress who has worked in Kannada cinema and she is well known for her role in the movie “Amma I Love You where she starred opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja. She has made her acting debut in the 2018 film “Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial” where she worked opposite Anish Tejeshwar. She has completed the shooting for the movie “Amma I Love You” but “Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial”

released first. The actress is currently working in her upcoming movies “Gentlemen” where she is paring with actor Prajwal Devraj. She is also working in a movie “Gaalipata” where she will be seen acting opposite Prabhu Mundkur”. This is the first movie by actor Anish Tejeshwarwhich is directed by him. He has worked as an assistant director in several Kannada movies. Ramarjuna was the biggest hit of 2021 in Kannada cinema. This movie will b premiered on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD on 16th May at 07:00. So stay tuned to the Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD. To know more about this article stay connected to us.