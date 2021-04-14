Ramayan once again started on the huge demand of fans, know when and where to watch

Amidst rising circumstances of Corona virus, the nation has as soon as once more grow to be a lockdown-like scenario. In the meantime, Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’ is returning to the display screen as soon as once more as a result of heavy demand from the viewers. Earlier, in the course of the lockdown final yr, the serial ‘Ramayana’ was re-telecast. On the similar time, this non secular present has been re-released as soon as once more. Details about the discharge timing of the present and the channel has been revealed.

Armaan Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Deepika Chikhaliya, Arvind Trivedi and lots of common stars, the serial ‘Ramayan’ is being launched on Star Bharat. Data has been given on the official Twitter account of this channel. During which it’s instructed that ‘the thoughts will grow to be pure, when Lord Shri Ram can be seen. See #Ramayan #ramayan each night at 7 pm ‘. See this submit right here

The thoughts can be pure

When Lord Shri Ram can be seen.

Look #Ramayana #ramayan

Each night at 7 pm, STAR India. pic.twitter.com/6Y5gHXhgSd — STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 13, 2021

Let me inform you that earlier than the super-duper hit non secular serial of 80s and 90s period like ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’ was re-released in 2020. Which obtained large views in the course of the lockdown. The present had joined TV’s highest-rated TRP serial. The serial began in 1987. Throughout this time, the viewers left all their work and watched this serial with full devotion.