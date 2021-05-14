ENTERTAINMENT

Ramayan: Superstar Maheshbabu of Ram Hone South, a battle between two top heroines for the role of Sita

Avatar

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana is currently in discussion in the entertainment industry. Producer Madhu Montana plans to make the film on a larger scale. The star cast of this film has been debated for a long time. According to sources, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the role of Ravana in the film, while Southern superstar Maheshbabu will be seen in the role of Ram.


Deepika Padukone’s name in discussion for role of Sita

Earlier Deepika Padukone’s name was in the news about her role in the film. But now according to reports, the filmmakers are also considering the name of Kareena Kapoor. The producers of the film will sign one of the two actresses for the role of Sita.


Starcast’s official announcement will be made at the end of Corso’s term

According to the news, the film Ramayana’s star cast will be officially announced at the end of Koro’s tenure. Earlier shooting of this film is not possible.

Related Items:

Most Popular

87
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
56
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top