Ramayan: Superstar Maheshbabu of Ram Hone South, a battle between two top heroines for the role of Sita

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana is currently in discussion in the entertainment industry. Producer Madhu Montana plans to make the film on a larger scale. The star cast of this film has been debated for a long time. According to sources, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the role of Ravana in the film, while Southern superstar Maheshbabu will be seen in the role of Ram.



Deepika Padukone’s name in discussion for role of Sita

Earlier Deepika Padukone’s name was in the news about her role in the film. But now according to reports, the filmmakers are also considering the name of Kareena Kapoor. The producers of the film will sign one of the two actresses for the role of Sita.



Starcast’s official announcement will be made at the end of Corso’s term



According to the news, the film Ramayana’s star cast will be officially announced at the end of Koro’s tenure. Earlier shooting of this film is not possible.