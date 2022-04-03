Ramko Ivanpoel about poor results in the classic corps: “Give something back in the Ardennes”

Remco Ivanpoel was an attentive spectator of the Tour of Flanders in his hotel room in Spain on Sunday afternoon. The 22-year-old’s top talent from Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl will take part in a tour of the Basque Country starting Monday. On Sunday afternoon he spoke to some of the Belgian media and via Zoom. spoke with cycling flash, Where he followed the course on the second screen and expressed sympathy.

For the Basque Country, Evenpoel commented on the poor classic spring that his team has accomplished to date. “For a team like ours, going to the Classics as an underdog is never fun. Not just for us. If you dominate every year and this season you’re struggling to get results in the same race, that’s a whole new situation. We have to deal with that. I hope the guys in our Classics squad are mentally strong enough to tackle this and still put in the best of it.

Will do it myself…