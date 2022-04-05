Ramko Ivanpoel collides with the unique Primoz Rogi in the opening time trial tour of the Basque Country. Basque Country Tour 2022

As in the previous stage of the race, the Ineos bloc always had to make peace with the pieces due to Jumbo-Visma and the UAE’s omnipotence, but the British in the Basque Country were eager for a statement in the technical preamble with some diabolical mole.

Omar Fraley, Ben Tullett, Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas: They relieved each other in the hot seat in that order.

The differences were small and Kamikaze Thomas proved that taking the risk paid off.

Remi Cavagna, though not the best partner, captured and handled that message well.

But in the end he will have to bow humbly before the magicians who have been tested twice.

Thomas’ prediction – “Evenpol and Roslik are still less than 10 minutes away” – surprisingly came true.

Remco Ivanpoel nodded all the time and at the end was no less than 11 seconds faster than his French teammate.

Evanpoel had removed all leftovers from his body and at the intermediate point…