Ramko Ivanpoel fighting in the final stages of the Basque Country

Ramko Ivanpoel has seen overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country slip through his fingers. In the final stage, Alpha Vinyl, leader of the quick-step, did everything he could to defend his yellow jersey, but it broke on the last climb. Daniel Felipe Martinez took advantage and won the general classification. The final stage victory was for Ayan Izagire.

On the final day, the peloton covered just 135.7 kilometers from the town of Eibar to Mount Airet, before the climb was over. With seven difficult climbs, three of which are first-class, and a height difference of over 3600 metres, the round ended with a queen stage. Without the unfit Mikel Nieve (Caja Rural) and Andrea Vendramé (AG2R Citroen), the remaining riders, with Ramco Evanpol in yellow, left for this very difficult final stage at around two o’clock.

From the outset, a fight for the flight of the day quickly broke out, but the peloton…