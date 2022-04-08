Rammstein – Zic Jack Webzine Metal – Webzine

It had been a few days since a mysterious photographic campaign showed the members’ heavy-faced faces rammstein appeared on the group’s social networks. These parody snaps, promoting the Berlin Plastic Surgery Clinic, feature a certain Dr. Operated by Klarrschnit, were accompanied by a phone number to call for more information about the clinic. Hotline actually presented two music previews of the band’s brand new title as well as its official release date, this Thursday, April 7.