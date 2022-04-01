Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner for five years, $50M deal

The Seahawks’ disadvantage is the Ram’s latest wiring addition.

Wagner will join an LA defense that includes defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Leonard Floyd. It is also the latest offseason splash for general manager Les Snead, who previously arranged for quarterback Matthew Stafford to sign an extension and wide receiver Alan Robinson.

While the Rams lost pass Rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, Wagner would not fill that void. As Miller is a terror from the sidelines, Wagner is one of the sport’s leading off-ball linebackers, a tackling machine whose production has not diminished with age.