Ramsey linked with a move to Liverpool – The truth behind the rumor

After almost two years of his arrival to Turin, Aaron Ramsey is yet to convince at Juventus.

The club’s midfield department has been highlighted as the major weakness within Andrea Pirlo’s squad, and the Welshman is among the players who could depart next summer, in order to create some space for new arrivals.

Therefore, the 30-year-old who currently earns 7 million euros per season in net wages, would be available next summer for the price of 15 million euros.

The Welsh star has been linked with several Premier League sides in the past weeks, including West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

The Hammers’ possible pursuit of the former Arsenal man could be boosted if they manage to secure a shocking qualification to next season’s edition of the Champion League.

Moreover, a surprising news report has emerged lately, linking Ramsey with a move towards Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp has identified him as a potential replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum.

Nonetheless, Transfer market believes that such a transfer is unlikely to take place, as the Reds will be looking for different profiles – ones who possess similar characteristics to the Dutch international.

Additionally, the Merseyside club officials have their concerns over the Bianconeri player, in relation to his age as well as his recurring physical problems.

This season, Ramsey has featured in 19 Serie A matches for Andrea Pirlo’s side – mostly playing as a hybrid between left winger and attacking midfielder – and has contributed in 2 goals and 5 assists so far.