Ramsons Perfumes Launches New Cmpaign With Shikhar Dhawan As Brand Ambassador

Ramsons Perfumes Pvt. Ltd has roped in sports icon Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador for its new campaign conceptualised “One Day Wala Deo” which has a fragrance life of more than 8 hours. To promote its newly launched campaign and range of deodorants, the company has signed Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for the third time as the brand ambassador in a strategic move to establish itself as a major player in the industry. The new advertising campaign looks to connect with the youth in a fun and interactive way. The aim is to be the top favorite in Men’s Deo category.

