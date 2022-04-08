Ramstein Takes A Hilarious Pop Turn With “Zick Jack”

“Zick Zack” is the second single from Rammstein’s new album, “Zeet”, which will be released on April 29.

Beneath its gloomy air, Rammstein has always been a radically pop group. Proof with this new single that makes fun of the wave hair metal Compared to this dictum of beauty in the late ’80s a la Kardashian that has overwhelmed our societies. Welcome to the Teutonic Group’s cosmetic surgery clinic, the most famous in the world.

The group’s new album, “Zeet”, will be in stores on April 29. Rammstein will perform with us in Ostend on 3 and 4 August. It is complete.