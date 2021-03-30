ENTERTAINMENT

Ramya Nambessan Wiki, Age, Bio, Movies, Husband, Height, Photos, Songs

Ramya Nambessan Picture
Ramya Nambessan Picture

Ramya Nambessan is a South Indian actress and singer. She became popular through Malayalam movies. With her lovely acting, she entered into Tamil films. Later, she was also part of Telugu and Kannada movies too. She has sung super hit Malayalam songs too. Apart from that she is a talented dancer. She is also known as Remya Nambeesan or Ramya Nambeesan.

Biography and Educational Qualifications

Ramya Nambessan Picture

Born in Chottanikkara at Kochi, she was an active student. She completed her schooling from Mahatma Gandhi Public School. Later, she graduated from St. Theresa’s College at Kochi. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Communicative English. She loved acting and started as a child artist.

From a young age she got trained in music and dance. Her lovely acting Malayalam movies got her more offers. With bold roles, she was part of Tamil and Telugu movies. In a short time, she was active in multiple South Indian language movies. She is also a popular Malayalam playback singer.

Family, Parents, Boyfriend

She was born in a Hindu family. Her father is Subrahmaniam Unni and mother is Jayasree. Rahul is her brother who is a known music director. Currently, she is single and unmarried.

Age, Height, Weight

She was born on 24 March 1986. Ramya Nambessan’s age is 35 as of 2021. Her height is 5 feet 4 inches and weight is 60 kgs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Career

Her career started as a child actress in Malayalam movies. Later, she became popular as an actress and singer too. With back to back hits, she was part of Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. She impressed everyone with lovely acting. In a short time, she was seen in strong and bold roles. Currently she is actively a singer and actress too.

All Movies List
  • Thamilarasan
  • Anjaam Pathiraa
  • Sayahanam
  • Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka
  • Stithi
  • Gramaphone
  • Meerayude Dukhavam Muthuvinte Swapnavum
  • Perumazhakkalam
  • Annorikal
  • Bhoomikorru
  • Charamageetham
  • Aanachandam
  • Oru Naal Oru Kanavu
  • Changathipucha
  • Panthaya Kozhi
  • Soorya Kireedam
  • Chocolate
  • Black Dalia
  • Traffic
  • Chappa Kurish
  • Nuvilla
  • Bachelor Party
  • Pizza
  • Husbands In Goa
  • English
  • Left Right Left
  • They swim
  • Damaal Dumeel
  • Lukka Chupi
  • Jilebi
  • Style King
  • Saithan
  • Sathya
  • Mercury
  • Agni Devi
  • Virus
  • Plan Panni Pannanum
All Songs List
  • Thiruppavai
  • Akkam Pakkam
  • Vaanampaadikal
  • Annana Pathi Kavalailla
  • Carrom Board
  • Thiri Thiri
  • Evening Londe
  • Vijana Surabhi
  • Muthuchippi Poloru
  • Pudamini Mose
  • Pampara Pampara Pa Pa
  • Raavin Cheruvil
  • Maayumee
  • Kanavil Kanavil
  • Fy Fy Fy Kalaachify
  • Balyathil Name
  • Manjin Kulirin
  • Mele Vaanile
  • Pogathe Pogathe
  • Ee Mazha Megham
  • Adiye rathiye
  • Raavin Nizhaloram
  • Maayum Sandhye
  • Oru Venal Kattu

Ramya Nambessan Photos

