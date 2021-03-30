Ramya Nambessan Wiki, Age, Bio, Movies, Husband, Height, Photos, Songs

Ramya Nambessan is a South Indian actress and singer. She became popular through Malayalam movies. With her lovely acting, she entered into Tamil films. Later, she was also part of Telugu and Kannada movies too. She has sung super hit Malayalam songs too. Apart from that she is a talented dancer. She is also known as Remya Nambeesan or Ramya Nambeesan.

Biography and Educational Qualifications

Born in Chottanikkara at Kochi, she was an active student. She completed her schooling from Mahatma Gandhi Public School. Later, she graduated from St. Theresa’s College at Kochi. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Communicative English. She loved acting and started as a child artist.

From a young age she got trained in music and dance. Her lovely acting Malayalam movies got her more offers. With bold roles, she was part of Tamil and Telugu movies. In a short time, she was active in multiple South Indian language movies. She is also a popular Malayalam playback singer.

Family, Parents, Boyfriend

She was born in a Hindu family. Her father is Subrahmaniam Unni and mother is Jayasree. Rahul is her brother who is a known music director. Currently, she is single and unmarried.

Age, Height, Weight

She was born on 24 March 1986. Ramya Nambessan’s age is 35 as of 2021. Her height is 5 feet 4 inches and weight is 60 kgs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Career

Her career started as a child actress in Malayalam movies. Later, she became popular as an actress and singer too. With back to back hits, she was part of Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. She impressed everyone with lovely acting. In a short time, she was seen in strong and bold roles. Currently she is actively a singer and actress too.

All Movies List

Thamilarasan

Anjaam Pathiraa

Sayahanam

Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka

Stithi

Gramaphone

Meerayude Dukhavam Muthuvinte Swapnavum

Perumazhakkalam

Annorikal

Bhoomikorru

Charamageetham

Aanachandam

Oru Naal Oru Kanavu

Changathipucha

Panthaya Kozhi

Soorya Kireedam

Chocolate

Black Dalia

Traffic

Chappa Kurish

Nuvilla

Bachelor Party

Pizza

Husbands In Goa

English

Left Right Left

They swim

Damaal Dumeel

Lukka Chupi

Jilebi

Style King

Saithan

Sathya

Mercury

Agni Devi

Virus

Plan Panni Pannanum

All Songs List

Thiruppavai

Akkam Pakkam

Vaanampaadikal

Annana Pathi Kavalailla

Carrom Board

Thiri Thiri

Evening Londe

Vijana Surabhi

Muthuchippi Poloru

Pudamini Mose

Pampara Pampara Pa Pa

Raavin Cheruvil

Maayumee

Kanavil Kanavil

Fy Fy Fy Kalaachify

Balyathil Name

Manjin Kulirin

Mele Vaanile

Pogathe Pogathe

Ee Mazha Megham

Adiye rathiye

Raavin Nizhaloram

Maayum Sandhye

Oru Venal Kattu

